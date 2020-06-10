All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 126 Sharpstead Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
126 Sharpstead Lane
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

126 Sharpstead Lane

126 Sharpstead Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

126 Sharpstead Ln, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
126 Sharpstead Lane Available 06/10/19 Completely Remodeled! - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with fully finished basement! Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout main and upper level, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops! All new doors and hardware and fully finished bathrooms! Located next to I-270, MD-200, and several shopping centers. Minutes away from Shady Grove Metro Station. NO PETS.

Mike Altobelli, Broker / Owner
Washington Metro Management

202-536-2510 - office
202-536-2581 - direct
833-847-3753 - fax
Mike@WashingtonMetroManagement.com
www.washingtonmetromanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3754154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Sharpstead Lane have any available units?
126 Sharpstead Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 Sharpstead Lane have?
Some of 126 Sharpstead Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Sharpstead Lane currently offering any rent specials?
126 Sharpstead Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Sharpstead Lane pet-friendly?
No, 126 Sharpstead Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 126 Sharpstead Lane offer parking?
No, 126 Sharpstead Lane does not offer parking.
Does 126 Sharpstead Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Sharpstead Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Sharpstead Lane have a pool?
No, 126 Sharpstead Lane does not have a pool.
Does 126 Sharpstead Lane have accessible units?
No, 126 Sharpstead Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Sharpstead Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Sharpstead Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America