Amenities
126 Sharpstead Lane Available 06/10/19 Completely Remodeled! - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with fully finished basement! Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout main and upper level, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops! All new doors and hardware and fully finished bathrooms! Located next to I-270, MD-200, and several shopping centers. Minutes away from Shady Grove Metro Station. NO PETS.
Mike Altobelli, Broker / Owner
Washington Metro Management
202-536-2510 - office
202-536-2581 - direct
833-847-3753 - fax
Mike@WashingtonMetroManagement.com
www.washingtonmetromanagement.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3754154)