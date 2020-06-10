All apartments in Gaithersburg
111 S SUMMIT AVE

Location

111 North Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated this year. Perfect for Home/Office. building consists of upper fl. 3 BR and a full Bath. First floor has room for offices and a half bath. basement consists of 2 BR and a full bath. sep. exterior entry to apartments. Could be sub leased.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 S SUMMIT AVE have any available units?
111 S SUMMIT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
Is 111 S SUMMIT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
111 S SUMMIT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 S SUMMIT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 111 S SUMMIT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 111 S SUMMIT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 111 S SUMMIT AVE offers parking.
Does 111 S SUMMIT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 S SUMMIT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 S SUMMIT AVE have a pool?
No, 111 S SUMMIT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 111 S SUMMIT AVE have accessible units?
No, 111 S SUMMIT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 111 S SUMMIT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 S SUMMIT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 S SUMMIT AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 S SUMMIT AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

