Renovated this year. Perfect for Home/Office. building consists of upper fl. 3 BR and a full Bath. First floor has room for offices and a half bath. basement consists of 2 BR and a full bath. sep. exterior entry to apartments. Could be sub leased.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 111 S SUMMIT AVE have any available units?
111 S SUMMIT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.