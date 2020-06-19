111 AMBERFIELD LANE

Amenities

Near the Rio. 1 car garage. Hardwood in entire townhouse. DECK. Energy efficient dual paned windows. Granite Kitchen. Under Cabinet Kitchen Lights. Windows have cozy cushions to snooze & curl upon while enjoying your favorite novels! BIG Master bedroom with extensive closets with european closet shelvings. Walkout Basement has a big concrete patio. Fenced rear yard. Montgomery County Public Schools.