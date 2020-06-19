All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:37 AM

111 AMBERFIELD LANE

111 Amberfield Ln · No Longer Available
Location

111 Amberfield Ln, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Near the Rio. 1 car garage. Hardwood in entire townhouse. DECK. Energy efficient dual paned windows. Granite Kitchen. Under Cabinet Kitchen Lights. Windows have cozy cushions to snooze & curl upon while enjoying your favorite novels! BIG Master bedroom with extensive closets with european closet shelvings. Walkout Basement has a big concrete patio. Fenced rear yard. Montgomery County Public Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 AMBERFIELD LANE have any available units?
111 AMBERFIELD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 AMBERFIELD LANE have?
Some of 111 AMBERFIELD LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 AMBERFIELD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
111 AMBERFIELD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 AMBERFIELD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 111 AMBERFIELD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 111 AMBERFIELD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 111 AMBERFIELD LANE offers parking.
Does 111 AMBERFIELD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 AMBERFIELD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 AMBERFIELD LANE have a pool?
Yes, 111 AMBERFIELD LANE has a pool.
Does 111 AMBERFIELD LANE have accessible units?
No, 111 AMBERFIELD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 111 AMBERFIELD LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 AMBERFIELD LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
