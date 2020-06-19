Near the Rio. 1 car garage. Hardwood in entire townhouse. DECK. Energy efficient dual paned windows. Granite Kitchen. Under Cabinet Kitchen Lights. Windows have cozy cushions to snooze & curl upon while enjoying your favorite novels! BIG Master bedroom with extensive closets with european closet shelvings. Walkout Basement has a big concrete patio. Fenced rear yard. Montgomery County Public Schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 111 AMBERFIELD LANE have any available units?
111 AMBERFIELD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.