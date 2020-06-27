Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fulton, MD
/
11489 JOHNS HOPKINS ROAD
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:31 AM
1 of 38
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11489 JOHNS HOPKINS ROAD
11489 Johns Hopkins Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11489 Johns Hopkins Road, Fulton, MD 20759
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11489 JOHNS HOPKINS ROAD have any available units?
11489 JOHNS HOPKINS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fulton, MD
.
What amenities does 11489 JOHNS HOPKINS ROAD have?
Some of 11489 JOHNS HOPKINS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11489 JOHNS HOPKINS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11489 JOHNS HOPKINS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11489 JOHNS HOPKINS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 11489 JOHNS HOPKINS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fulton
.
Does 11489 JOHNS HOPKINS ROAD offer parking?
No, 11489 JOHNS HOPKINS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 11489 JOHNS HOPKINS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11489 JOHNS HOPKINS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11489 JOHNS HOPKINS ROAD have a pool?
No, 11489 JOHNS HOPKINS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 11489 JOHNS HOPKINS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11489 JOHNS HOPKINS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11489 JOHNS HOPKINS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11489 JOHNS HOPKINS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 11489 JOHNS HOPKINS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11489 JOHNS HOPKINS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
