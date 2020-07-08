All apartments in Fulton
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

11305 MARKET STREET

11305 Market Street · No Longer Available
Location

11305 Market Street, Fulton, MD 20759

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
END UNIT 4 level Townhome with tons of upgrades. 4 bedrms and 4& 1/2 bath. Gourmet kitchen with lots of storage and counter top space. 2 walk in closets in MB. Rooftop patio with beautiful view and privacy. Close to major highway and community shops/restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11305 MARKET STREET have any available units?
11305 MARKET STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton, MD.
What amenities does 11305 MARKET STREET have?
Some of 11305 MARKET STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11305 MARKET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
11305 MARKET STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11305 MARKET STREET pet-friendly?
No, 11305 MARKET STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton.
Does 11305 MARKET STREET offer parking?
No, 11305 MARKET STREET does not offer parking.
Does 11305 MARKET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11305 MARKET STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11305 MARKET STREET have a pool?
No, 11305 MARKET STREET does not have a pool.
Does 11305 MARKET STREET have accessible units?
No, 11305 MARKET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 11305 MARKET STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 11305 MARKET STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11305 MARKET STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 11305 MARKET STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

