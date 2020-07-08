END UNIT 4 level Townhome with tons of upgrades. 4 bedrms and 4& 1/2 bath. Gourmet kitchen with lots of storage and counter top space. 2 walk in closets in MB. Rooftop patio with beautiful view and privacy. Close to major highway and community shops/restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11305 MARKET STREET have any available units?
11305 MARKET STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton, MD.
What amenities does 11305 MARKET STREET have?
Some of 11305 MARKET STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11305 MARKET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
11305 MARKET STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.