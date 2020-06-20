Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fulton
Find more places like 11229 Chase St Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fulton, MD
/
11229 Chase St Unit 2
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11229 Chase St Unit 2
11229 Chase Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fulton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
11229 Chase Street, Fulton, MD 20759
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful TH Style condo.3 bedrooms,2.5 bath condo.No smoking. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11229 Chase St Unit 2 have any available units?
11229 Chase St Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fulton, MD
.
What amenities does 11229 Chase St Unit 2 have?
Some of 11229 Chase St Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11229 Chase St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
11229 Chase St Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11229 Chase St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 11229 Chase St Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fulton
.
Does 11229 Chase St Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 11229 Chase St Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 11229 Chase St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11229 Chase St Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11229 Chase St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 11229 Chase St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 11229 Chase St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 11229 Chase St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 11229 Chase St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11229 Chase St Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11229 Chase St Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11229 Chase St Unit 2 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Vine
10945 Price Manor Way
Fulton, MD 20759
Similar Pages
Fulton 1 Bedrooms
Fulton 2 Bedrooms
Fulton Apartments with Pool
Fulton Dog Friendly Apartments
Fulton Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Glenarden, MD
Ferndale, MD
Friendship Heights Village, MD
Coral Hills, MD
Summerfield, MD
South Kensington, MD
Mitchellville, MD
Cloverly, MD
Great Falls, VA
Severna Park, MD
Eldersburg, MD
Westphalia, MD
Glenn Dale, MD
Calverton, MD
Ilchester, MD
Redland, MD
Forest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College