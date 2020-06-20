All apartments in Fulton
11229 Chase St Unit 2
11229 Chase St Unit 2

11229 Chase Street · No Longer Available
Location

11229 Chase Street, Fulton, MD 20759

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful TH Style condo.3 bedrooms,2.5 bath condo.No smoking. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11229 Chase St Unit 2 have any available units?
11229 Chase St Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton, MD.
What amenities does 11229 Chase St Unit 2 have?
Some of 11229 Chase St Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11229 Chase St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
11229 Chase St Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11229 Chase St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 11229 Chase St Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton.
Does 11229 Chase St Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 11229 Chase St Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 11229 Chase St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11229 Chase St Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11229 Chase St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 11229 Chase St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 11229 Chase St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 11229 Chase St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 11229 Chase St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11229 Chase St Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11229 Chase St Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11229 Chase St Unit 2 has units with air conditioning.
