All apartments in Frostburg
Find more places like 8 Bobcat Court - 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frostburg, MD
/
8 Bobcat Court - 5
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

8 Bobcat Court - 5

8 Bobcat Court · (301) 689-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8 Bobcat Court, Frostburg, MD 21532

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
The Bobcat Court apartments are 2 Bedroom student rentals located adjacent to the university's lower quad (near Westminster Hall). Each apartment has a full kitchen/dining area, living room, shared bathroom, and linen closet. Every apartment comes partially furnished with a dining set, love seat and media stand (please note that the appearance of the furniture differs in every unit and will look different from the listing photos). Each of the bedrooms has a dresser, a full size mattress set and ample closet space. A stacked washer/dryer combo is located in every apartment. Tenant must have a pre-selected roommate to sign lease. Rate is $2400.00 per semester/per tenant ($600.00 per month per tenant). Water, trash and parking are included in the rent price. Tenants are responsible to pay their electric and elective services such as cable separately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Bobcat Court - 5 have any available units?
8 Bobcat Court - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frostburg, MD.
What amenities does 8 Bobcat Court - 5 have?
Some of 8 Bobcat Court - 5's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Bobcat Court - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
8 Bobcat Court - 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Bobcat Court - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 8 Bobcat Court - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frostburg.
Does 8 Bobcat Court - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 8 Bobcat Court - 5 does offer parking.
Does 8 Bobcat Court - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Bobcat Court - 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Bobcat Court - 5 have a pool?
No, 8 Bobcat Court - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 8 Bobcat Court - 5 have accessible units?
No, 8 Bobcat Court - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Bobcat Court - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Bobcat Court - 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Bobcat Court - 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Bobcat Court - 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8 Bobcat Court - 5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cumberland, MD
Johnstown, PA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity