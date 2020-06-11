8 Bobcat Court - 5

Amenities

The Bobcat Court apartments are 2 Bedroom student rentals located adjacent to the university's lower quad (near Westminster Hall). Each apartment has a full kitchen/dining area, living room, shared bathroom, and linen closet. Every apartment comes partially furnished with a dining set, love seat and media stand (please note that the appearance of the furniture differs in every unit and will look different from the listing photos). Each of the bedrooms has a dresser, a full size mattress set and ample closet space. A stacked washer/dryer combo is located in every apartment. Tenant must have a pre-selected roommate to sign lease. Rate is $2400.00 per semester/per tenant ($600.00 per month per tenant). Water, trash and parking are included in the rent price. Tenants are responsible to pay their electric and elective services such as cable separately.