Frostburg, MD
2 Bobcat Court - A
Last updated February 26 2020 at 2:34 AM

2 Bobcat Court - A

2 Bobcat Court · (301) 616-1061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2 Bobcat Court, Frostburg, MD 21532

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 28

$2,065

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Student Housing, perfect for both Frostburg State University and Allegany College of Maryland.

This large two bedroom, one bath features ground level access. Included in the lease are the following amenities:

* Furnished: Full size bed, dresser, desk, living room and kitchen set
* Water/Sewer, Trash and Basic Wi-Fi included
* Walking Distance to FSU/Bus Stop
* Off Street Parking
* Snow Removal/Lawn Care
* 24 Hour On Call Emergency Maintenance
* Monitored Security

Prices start at $1,850/person/semester (over 50% less than living on campus). Lease is for two semesters starting Aug 28, 2020, ending May 20, 2021. No move out necessary over winter break. A $500 security deposit and co-signer are required. No smoking, no pets, please. Summer leases available.
Our mission is to provide students of Frostburg State University and Allegany College of Maryland with quality off campus student housing creating the Ultimate College Experience. University Village is a well maintained, family owned and managed Student Housing complex. Our highest priority is you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Bobcat Court - A have any available units?
2 Bobcat Court - A has a unit available for $2,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Bobcat Court - A have?
Some of 2 Bobcat Court - A's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Bobcat Court - A currently offering any rent specials?
2 Bobcat Court - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Bobcat Court - A pet-friendly?
No, 2 Bobcat Court - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frostburg.
Does 2 Bobcat Court - A offer parking?
Yes, 2 Bobcat Court - A does offer parking.
Does 2 Bobcat Court - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Bobcat Court - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Bobcat Court - A have a pool?
No, 2 Bobcat Court - A does not have a pool.
Does 2 Bobcat Court - A have accessible units?
No, 2 Bobcat Court - A does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Bobcat Court - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Bobcat Court - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Bobcat Court - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Bobcat Court - A does not have units with air conditioning.
