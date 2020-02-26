2 Bobcat Court - A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Student Housing, perfect for both Frostburg State University and Allegany College of Maryland.



This large two bedroom, one bath features ground level access. Included in the lease are the following amenities:



* Furnished: Full size bed, dresser, desk, living room and kitchen set

* Water/Sewer, Trash and Basic Wi-Fi included

* Walking Distance to FSU/Bus Stop

* Off Street Parking

* Snow Removal/Lawn Care

* 24 Hour On Call Emergency Maintenance

* Monitored Security



Prices start at $1,850/person/semester (over 50% less than living on campus). Lease is for two semesters starting Aug 28, 2020, ending May 20, 2021. No move out necessary over winter break. A $500 security deposit and co-signer are required. No smoking, no pets, please. Summer leases available.

Our mission is to provide students of Frostburg State University and Allegany College of Maryland with quality off campus student housing creating the Ultimate College Experience. University Village is a well maintained, family owned and managed Student Housing complex. Our highest priority is you!