Friendship Heights Village, MD
5500 Friendship Blvd #2206N
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

5500 Friendship Blvd #2206N

5500 Friendship Boulevard · (240) 702-2600 ext. 2604
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5500 Friendship Boulevard, Friendship Heights Village, MD 20815

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 5500 Friendship Blvd #2206N · Avail. now

$1,250

Studio · 1 Bath · 318 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
gym
pool
concierge
clubhouse
sauna
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
sauna
Fully Furnished Studio in Full Service Secure Bldg - All utilities Included. - East facing studio overlooking park with great city views! Easy to show. Awesome convenience store nearby. Amenity rich building with rooftop sundeck, swimming pool, library, lounge, gym, sauna, party room, and concierge. Easy access to metro and shuttle bus. Just a couple blocks to DC + ample shopping and restaurants. Fully equipped and furnished unit.

Amazing location! All utilities included in rent!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5302413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 Friendship Blvd #2206N have any available units?
5500 Friendship Blvd #2206N has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5500 Friendship Blvd #2206N have?
Some of 5500 Friendship Blvd #2206N's amenities include all utils included, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5500 Friendship Blvd #2206N currently offering any rent specials?
5500 Friendship Blvd #2206N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 Friendship Blvd #2206N pet-friendly?
No, 5500 Friendship Blvd #2206N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Friendship Heights Village.
Does 5500 Friendship Blvd #2206N offer parking?
No, 5500 Friendship Blvd #2206N does not offer parking.
Does 5500 Friendship Blvd #2206N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5500 Friendship Blvd #2206N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 Friendship Blvd #2206N have a pool?
Yes, 5500 Friendship Blvd #2206N has a pool.
Does 5500 Friendship Blvd #2206N have accessible units?
No, 5500 Friendship Blvd #2206N does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 Friendship Blvd #2206N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5500 Friendship Blvd #2206N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5500 Friendship Blvd #2206N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5500 Friendship Blvd #2206N does not have units with air conditioning.
