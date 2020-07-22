5500 Friendship Blvd #2206N

Amenities
Fully Furnished Studio in Full Service Secure Bldg - All utilities Included. - East facing studio overlooking park with great city views! Easy to show. Awesome convenience store nearby. Amenity rich building with rooftop sundeck, swimming pool, library, lounge, gym, sauna, party room, and concierge. Easy access to metro and shuttle bus. Just a couple blocks to DC + ample shopping and restaurants. Fully equipped and furnished unit.
Amazing location! All utilities included in rent!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5302413)