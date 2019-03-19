All apartments in Friendship Heights Village
4620 N PARK AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4620 N PARK AVENUE

4620 South Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4620 South Park Avenue, Friendship Heights Village, MD 20815

Amenities

elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 N PARK AVENUE have any available units?
4620 N PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Friendship Heights Village, MD.
Is 4620 N PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4620 N PARK AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 N PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4620 N PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Friendship Heights Village.
Does 4620 N PARK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4620 N PARK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4620 N PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4620 N PARK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 N PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4620 N PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4620 N PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4620 N PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 N PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4620 N PARK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4620 N PARK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4620 N PARK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
