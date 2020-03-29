All apartments in Friendship Heights Village
Find more places like 4601 PARK AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Friendship Heights Village, MD
/
4601 PARK AVENUE N
Last updated March 29 2020 at 7:28 AM

4601 PARK AVENUE N

4601 N Park Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Friendship Heights Village
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4601 N Park Ave, Friendship Heights Village, MD 20815

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
SUNNY & SPARKLING 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH w/OVERSIZED BALCONY AND EXCELLENT VIEWS! SUPER CONVENIENT LOCATION RATES A "10" ON THE WALKABILITY SCALE w/METRO ONLY 3 BLOCKS AWAY. FULLY RENOVATED KITCHEN & BATHS WITH GRANITE TOPS * HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT * 3 LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS * GREAT GARAGE PARKING SPACE NEXT TO ENTRANCE DOOR! INDOOR SWIMMING POOL AND EXCELLENT STAFF AT FRONT DESK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 PARK AVENUE N have any available units?
4601 PARK AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Friendship Heights Village, MD.
What amenities does 4601 PARK AVENUE N have?
Some of 4601 PARK AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 PARK AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
4601 PARK AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 PARK AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 4601 PARK AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Friendship Heights Village.
Does 4601 PARK AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 4601 PARK AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 4601 PARK AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4601 PARK AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 PARK AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 4601 PARK AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 4601 PARK AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 4601 PARK AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 PARK AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601 PARK AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4601 PARK AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4601 PARK AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Friendship Heights Village Apartments with BalconyFriendship Heights Village Apartments with Garage
Friendship Heights Village Apartments with GymFriendship Heights Village Apartments with Parking
Friendship Heights Village Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAHayfield, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MD
South Kensington, MDNewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAGlenn Dale, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University