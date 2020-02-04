All apartments in Friendship Heights Village
Find more places like 4550 N PARK AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Friendship Heights Village, MD
/
4550 N PARK AVENUE
Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:37 AM

4550 N PARK AVENUE

4550 North Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Friendship Heights Village
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4550 North Park Avenue, Friendship Heights Village, MD 20815

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
doorman
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
parking
pool
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom with quiet courtyard view. Lovely table space balcony overlooking pool. Amazing closet space, eat-in kitchen, and assigned parking. All in a full service, doorman building, steps to Metro and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4550 N PARK AVENUE have any available units?
4550 N PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Friendship Heights Village, MD.
What amenities does 4550 N PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 4550 N PARK AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4550 N PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4550 N PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4550 N PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4550 N PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Friendship Heights Village.
Does 4550 N PARK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4550 N PARK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4550 N PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4550 N PARK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4550 N PARK AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 4550 N PARK AVENUE has a pool.
Does 4550 N PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4550 N PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4550 N PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4550 N PARK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4550 N PARK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4550 N PARK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Move Cross Country
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Friendship Heights Village Apartments with BalconyFriendship Heights Village Apartments with Garage
Friendship Heights Village Apartments with GymFriendship Heights Village Apartments with Parking
Friendship Heights Village Apartments with PoolAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAHayfield, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MD
South Kensington, MDNewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAGlenn Dale, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University