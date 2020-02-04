4550 North Park Avenue, Friendship Heights Village, MD 20815
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
doorman
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
parking
pool
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom with quiet courtyard view. Lovely table space balcony overlooking pool. Amazing closet space, eat-in kitchen, and assigned parking. All in a full service, doorman building, steps to Metro and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4550 N PARK AVENUE have any available units?
4550 N PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Friendship Heights Village, MD.
What amenities does 4550 N PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 4550 N PARK AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4550 N PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4550 N PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.