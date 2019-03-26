All apartments in Friendly
Find more places like 9502 KALARAMA COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Friendly, MD
/
9502 KALARAMA COURT
Last updated March 26 2019 at 9:54 AM

9502 KALARAMA COURT

9502 Kalarama Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Friendly
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

9502 Kalarama Court, Friendly, MD 20744

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Near National Harbor - Fully upgraded single family home that sits on over 1 acre! Three finished levels of space, balcony off of Master Bedroom and covered front porch. Stainless steel kitchen appliances and backsplash. Sunroom off kitchen with tile flooring. Wood flooring in Dining and Living rooms as well as Butler's pantry. Tons of counter top and cabinet space. Huge finished basement with recroom and two additional bonus rooms, one of which is attached to full bathroom and with a closet. Walkout stairs at basement level as well. Bedrooms are generous size with MBR having a trey ceiling and spa bathroom with dual vanities, separate bathtub and shower. High ceilings with a 2-story family room. Wainscotting, crown molding, shadow boxes in formal rooms. Office/Den on main level. Two-car side load garage and an extended garage - perfect for an SUV. Long driveway allows parking for at least 6 cars. Tenant pays service call fees up to $75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9502 KALARAMA COURT have any available units?
9502 KALARAMA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Friendly, MD.
What amenities does 9502 KALARAMA COURT have?
Some of 9502 KALARAMA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9502 KALARAMA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9502 KALARAMA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9502 KALARAMA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9502 KALARAMA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Friendly.
Does 9502 KALARAMA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9502 KALARAMA COURT offers parking.
Does 9502 KALARAMA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9502 KALARAMA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9502 KALARAMA COURT have a pool?
No, 9502 KALARAMA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9502 KALARAMA COURT have accessible units?
No, 9502 KALARAMA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9502 KALARAMA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9502 KALARAMA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9502 KALARAMA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9502 KALARAMA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Friendly 3 BedroomsFriendly Accessible Apartments
Friendly Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFriendly Cheap Places
Friendly Furnished ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VA
Franconia, VANorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDGlenn Dale, MDCoral Hills, MDNeabsco, VARavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University