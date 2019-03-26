9502 KALARAMA COURT

Amenities

Near National Harbor - Fully upgraded single family home that sits on over 1 acre! Three finished levels of space, balcony off of Master Bedroom and covered front porch. Stainless steel kitchen appliances and backsplash. Sunroom off kitchen with tile flooring. Wood flooring in Dining and Living rooms as well as Butler's pantry. Tons of counter top and cabinet space. Huge finished basement with recroom and two additional bonus rooms, one of which is attached to full bathroom and with a closet. Walkout stairs at basement level as well. Bedrooms are generous size with MBR having a trey ceiling and spa bathroom with dual vanities, separate bathtub and shower. High ceilings with a 2-story family room. Wainscotting, crown molding, shadow boxes in formal rooms. Office/Den on main level. Two-car side load garage and an extended garage - perfect for an SUV. Long driveway allows parking for at least 6 cars. Tenant pays service call fees up to $75.