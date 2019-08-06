All apartments in Friendly
Last updated August 6 2019

410 KERBY HILL RD

410 Kerby Hill Rd · No Longer Available
Location

410 Kerby Hill Rd, Friendly, MD 20744

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Home shows well. Kitchen updated. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, vaulted ceiling in family/living rm. Home is under. side deck. Minutes to the Beltway, National Harbor, Bolling and Andrew AFB's and VA and DC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 KERBY HILL RD have any available units?
410 KERBY HILL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Friendly, MD.
What amenities does 410 KERBY HILL RD have?
Some of 410 KERBY HILL RD's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 KERBY HILL RD currently offering any rent specials?
410 KERBY HILL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 KERBY HILL RD pet-friendly?
No, 410 KERBY HILL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Friendly.
Does 410 KERBY HILL RD offer parking?
Yes, 410 KERBY HILL RD offers parking.
Does 410 KERBY HILL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 KERBY HILL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 KERBY HILL RD have a pool?
No, 410 KERBY HILL RD does not have a pool.
Does 410 KERBY HILL RD have accessible units?
No, 410 KERBY HILL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 410 KERBY HILL RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 KERBY HILL RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 KERBY HILL RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 KERBY HILL RD does not have units with air conditioning.
