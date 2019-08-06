410 KERBY HILL RD

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Home shows well. Kitchen updated. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, vaulted ceiling in family/living rm. Home is under. side deck. Minutes to the Beltway, National Harbor, Bolling and Andrew AFB's and VA and DC