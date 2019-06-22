Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Friendly
Find more places like 2218 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Friendly, MD
/
2218 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2218 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE
2218 Old Fort Hills Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Friendly
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
2218 Old Fort Hills Drive, Friendly, MD 20744
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2218 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE have any available units?
2218 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Friendly, MD
.
Is 2218 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2218 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2218 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Friendly
.
Does 2218 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2218 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2218 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2218 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2218 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2218 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2218 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2218 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2218 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2218 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Friendly 3 Bedrooms
Friendly Accessible Apartments
Friendly Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Friendly Cheap Places
Friendly Furnished Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Suitland, MD
Annandale, VA
Franconia, VA
North Kensington, MD
Mount Vernon, VA
Clinton, MD
Glenn Dale, MD
Coral Hills, MD
Neabsco, VA
Ravensworth, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
American University