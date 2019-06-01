All apartments in Friendly
Find more places like 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Friendly, MD
/
2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE
Last updated June 1 2019 at 5:53 PM

2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE

2100 Thornknoll Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Friendly
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2100 Thornknoll Drive, Friendly, MD 20744

Amenities

parking
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR RENT IS SOUGHT AFTER FORT WASHINGTON, THREE FINISHED LEVELS AND VERY CONFORTABLE WITH A LOVELY KITCHEN AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. JACUZZI HOT TUB IN MASTER BEDROOM AND MUCH MORE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE have any available units?
2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Friendly, MD.
Is 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Friendly.
Does 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Friendly 3 Bedroom ApartmentsFriendly Accessible Apartments
Friendly Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFriendly Cheap Apartments
Friendly Furnished ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VA
Franconia, VANorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDGlenn Dale, MDCoral Hills, MDNeabsco, VARavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University