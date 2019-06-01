Rent Calculator
Last updated June 1 2019 at 5:53 PM
2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE
2100 Thornknoll Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2100 Thornknoll Drive, Friendly, MD 20744
Amenities
parking
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR RENT IS SOUGHT AFTER FORT WASHINGTON, THREE FINISHED LEVELS AND VERY CONFORTABLE WITH A LOVELY KITCHEN AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. JACUZZI HOT TUB IN MASTER BEDROOM AND MUCH MORE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE have any available units?
2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Friendly, MD
.
Is 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Friendly
.
Does 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2100 THORNKNOLL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
