Last updated February 19 2020 at 7:22 PM
1 of 10
1900 DANIA DRIVE
1900 Dania Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1900 Dania Drive, Friendly, MD 20744
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very Nice & Updated Property Here.. Owner Request Stong Credit.. & Good Rental History..No PETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1900 DANIA DRIVE have any available units?
1900 DANIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Friendly, MD
.
Is 1900 DANIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1900 DANIA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 DANIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1900 DANIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Friendly
.
Does 1900 DANIA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1900 DANIA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1900 DANIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 DANIA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 DANIA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1900 DANIA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1900 DANIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1900 DANIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 DANIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 DANIA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 DANIA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 DANIA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
