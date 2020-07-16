All apartments in Friendly
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1720 BLOUNT DRIVE

1720 Blount Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1720 Blount Drive, Friendly, MD 20744

Amenities

accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
PLEASE CALL LISTNG AGENT FOR SHOWING INSTRUCTION.OWNER ACCEPTS SECTION 8 VOUCHER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 BLOUNT DRIVE have any available units?
1720 BLOUNT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Friendly, MD.
Is 1720 BLOUNT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1720 BLOUNT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 BLOUNT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1720 BLOUNT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Friendly.
Does 1720 BLOUNT DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1720 BLOUNT DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1720 BLOUNT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 BLOUNT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 BLOUNT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1720 BLOUNT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1720 BLOUNT DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 1720 BLOUNT DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 1720 BLOUNT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 BLOUNT DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 BLOUNT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 BLOUNT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
