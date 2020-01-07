All apartments in Friendly
Find more places like 1021 BROADVIEW ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Friendly, MD
/
1021 BROADVIEW ROAD
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:11 PM

1021 BROADVIEW ROAD

1021 Broadview Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Friendly
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1021 Broadview Road, Friendly, MD 20744

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 BROADVIEW ROAD have any available units?
1021 BROADVIEW ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Friendly, MD.
Is 1021 BROADVIEW ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1021 BROADVIEW ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 BROADVIEW ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1021 BROADVIEW ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Friendly.
Does 1021 BROADVIEW ROAD offer parking?
No, 1021 BROADVIEW ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1021 BROADVIEW ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 BROADVIEW ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 BROADVIEW ROAD have a pool?
No, 1021 BROADVIEW ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1021 BROADVIEW ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1021 BROADVIEW ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 BROADVIEW ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 BROADVIEW ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 BROADVIEW ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 BROADVIEW ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Friendly Cheap Places
Anne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDClinton, MDOxon Hill, MDCamp Springs, MDFort Washington, MDNational Harbor, MDTemple Hills, MD
Accokeek, MDGlassmanor, MDHillcrest Heights, MDSilver Hill, MDFort Hunt, VAForestville, MDHuntington, VAWestphalia, MDGroveton, VAHybla Valley, VADistrict Heights, MDWalker Mill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America