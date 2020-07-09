All apartments in Frederick
Princeton Court Apartments

5792 Brook Hill Ln · (301) 760-2949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5792 Brook Hill Ln, Frederick, MD 21703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 months AGO

Studio

Studio/1 bath-1

$950

Studio · 1 Bath

Studio/1 bath-2

$1,050

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1 bed/1 bath-1

$1,110

1 Bed · 1 Bath

1 bed/1 bath-2

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2 bed/1 bath-1

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

2 bed/2 bath-1

$1,475

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

3 bed/2 bath

$1,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Princeton Court Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
playground
Comfort and Convenience - Come in today and make Princeton Court Apartments your new home!

Nestled in a residential community and located in the heart of Frederick, we are convenient to Fort Detrick, Francis Scott Key Mall, Sugarloaf Mountain Park, Hood College and Frederick County Fairgrounds, as well as an easy commute to Washington DC and Baltimore. Great shopping, dining and entertainment are only minutes away! Our spacious apartments have all the amenities to make you feel comfortable and proud to call Princeton Court Apartments home. Our knowledgeable and professional Management and Maintenance Teams are eager to help all of our valued Residents! Call or stop in today to find out why Princeton Court Apartments is the Best Address in Frederick!

Watch for our monthly Resident Events! A bit of something for everyone! Being a Resident at Princeton Court gives you a real sense of Community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: 40 Pound Weight Limit & Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Private Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Private Attic Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Princeton Court Apartments have any available units?
Princeton Court Apartments offers studio floorplans starting at $950, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,110, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,500, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,575. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Frederick, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frederick Rent Report.
What amenities does Princeton Court Apartments have?
Some of Princeton Court Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Princeton Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Princeton Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Princeton Court Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Princeton Court Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Princeton Court Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Princeton Court Apartments offers parking.
Does Princeton Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Princeton Court Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Princeton Court Apartments have a pool?
No, Princeton Court Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Princeton Court Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Princeton Court Apartments has accessible units.
Does Princeton Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Princeton Court Apartments has units with dishwashers.
