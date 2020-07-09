Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Princeton Court Apartments.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
playground
Comfort and Convenience - Come in today and make Princeton Court Apartments your new home!
Nestled in a residential community and located in the heart of Frederick, we are convenient to Fort Detrick, Francis Scott Key Mall, Sugarloaf Mountain Park, Hood College and Frederick County Fairgrounds, as well as an easy commute to Washington DC and Baltimore. Great shopping, dining and entertainment are only minutes away! Our spacious apartments have all the amenities to make you feel comfortable and proud to call Princeton Court Apartments home. Our knowledgeable and professional Management and Maintenance Teams are eager to help all of our valued Residents! Call or stop in today to find out why Princeton Court Apartments is the Best Address in Frederick!
Watch for our monthly Resident Events! A bit of something for everyone! Being a Resident at Princeton Court gives you a real sense of Community!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Does Princeton Court Apartments have any available units?
Princeton Court Apartments offers studio floorplans starting at $950, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,110, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,500, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,575. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Frederick, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frederick Rent Report.
Is Princeton Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Princeton Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Does Princeton Court Apartments have a pool?
No, Princeton Court Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Princeton Court Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Princeton Court Apartments has accessible units.
