Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving playground

Comfort and Convenience - Come in today and make Princeton Court Apartments your new home!



Nestled in a residential community and located in the heart of Frederick, we are convenient to Fort Detrick, Francis Scott Key Mall, Sugarloaf Mountain Park, Hood College and Frederick County Fairgrounds, as well as an easy commute to Washington DC and Baltimore. Great shopping, dining and entertainment are only minutes away! Our spacious apartments have all the amenities to make you feel comfortable and proud to call Princeton Court Apartments home. Our knowledgeable and professional Management and Maintenance Teams are eager to help all of our valued Residents! Call or stop in today to find out why Princeton Court Apartments is the Best Address in Frederick!



Watch for our monthly Resident Events! A bit of something for everyone! Being a Resident at Princeton Court gives you a real sense of Community!