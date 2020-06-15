2613 EGRET WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful Three bedroom plus Den End Unit Townhouse. There are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the third floor. Lower and main level have Hardwood floors, carpeting on 3rd level and in bedrooms. Spacious formal living room on second level, large gourmet kitchen with stainless steel and granite, dining area and deck. Large family room on lower level with walkout patio, Den or possible 4th bedrooms, and half bath. Detached two car garage. Walk to Market Square shopping, Restaurants, Gym, Banking, Grocery, and More!! Don't wait this one won't last!!