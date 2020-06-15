All apartments in Frederick
2613 EGRET WAY

Location

2613 Egret Way, Frederick, MD 21701

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2160 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful Three bedroom plus Den End Unit Townhouse. There are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the third floor. Lower and main level have Hardwood floors, carpeting on 3rd level and in bedrooms. Spacious formal living room on second level, large gourmet kitchen with stainless steel and granite, dining area and deck. Large family room on lower level with walkout patio, Den or possible 4th bedrooms, and half bath. Detached two car garage. Walk to Market Square shopping, Restaurants, Gym, Banking, Grocery, and More!! Don't wait this one won't last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 EGRET WAY have any available units?
2613 EGRET WAY has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Frederick, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frederick Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 EGRET WAY have?
Some of 2613 EGRET WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 EGRET WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2613 EGRET WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 EGRET WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2613 EGRET WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frederick.
Does 2613 EGRET WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2613 EGRET WAY does offer parking.
Does 2613 EGRET WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 EGRET WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 EGRET WAY have a pool?
No, 2613 EGRET WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2613 EGRET WAY have accessible units?
No, 2613 EGRET WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 EGRET WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2613 EGRET WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
