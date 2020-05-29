1802 MONOCACY VIEW CIRCLE

Amenities
Available 8/1. Tenant occupied and please contact lister to schedule showing. Sunfilled Townhome W/Approximately 2489 SQ/FT Grade & Above, 9' Ceilings,Kitchen W/Granite Counters,Cherry Cabinets,Breakfast Bar, 42" Cabinets,Family RM Adjacent To Kitchen,Formal Liv/RM & Din/RM,Decorative Columns,French Doors,Spacious Master BR With Oversized Attached Bath,Separate Shower/Tub,LG Walk In Closet,Laundry On BR Level,Garage,19X5 Deck Owner pays for trash and water. Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity.