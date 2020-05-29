All apartments in Frederick
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

1802 MONOCACY VIEW CIRCLE

1802 Monocacy View Circle · (240) 706-3005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1802 Monocacy View Circle, Frederick, MD 21701
Dearbought

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 8/1. Tenant occupied and please contact lister to schedule showing. Sunfilled Townhome W/Approximately 2489 SQ/FT Grade & Above, 9' Ceilings,Kitchen W/Granite Counters,Cherry Cabinets,Breakfast Bar, 42" Cabinets,Family RM Adjacent To Kitchen,Formal Liv/RM & Din/RM,Decorative Columns,French Doors,Spacious Master BR With Oversized Attached Bath,Separate Shower/Tub,LG Walk In Closet,Laundry On BR Level,Garage,19X5 Deck Owner pays for trash and water. Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 MONOCACY VIEW CIRCLE have any available units?
1802 MONOCACY VIEW CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Frederick, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frederick Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 MONOCACY VIEW CIRCLE have?
Some of 1802 MONOCACY VIEW CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 MONOCACY VIEW CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1802 MONOCACY VIEW CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 MONOCACY VIEW CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1802 MONOCACY VIEW CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frederick.
Does 1802 MONOCACY VIEW CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1802 MONOCACY VIEW CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1802 MONOCACY VIEW CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 MONOCACY VIEW CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 MONOCACY VIEW CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1802 MONOCACY VIEW CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1802 MONOCACY VIEW CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1802 MONOCACY VIEW CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 MONOCACY VIEW CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 MONOCACY VIEW CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
