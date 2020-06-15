All apartments in Frederick
17 E 2ND STREET
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:50 AM

17 E 2ND STREET

17 East 2nd Street · (301) 663-8383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 East 2nd Street, Frederick, MD 21701
Downtown Frederick

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 3464 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sunshine Management Corp is proud to offer this cozy One bedroom, One bath apartment located on the 2nd floor at 17 East Second Street Frederick, MD 21701. This home includes hardwood floors, recently upgraded bathroom, large windows for natural sunlight, new carpet/painted common area hallways, shared gated back yard, and heating/cooking gas included. Property is located less than a block from North Market Street in the heart of Downtown Frederick which includes dining, shopping and entertaining. Street parking ( Resident Permit available for purchase through City of Frederick) Also close to Parking Garage with spaces also available to rent through City of Frederick. 2 blocks to local Laundromat, and minutes from I/270, Rte 15 and I70. - NO PETS OR SMOKING permitted inside or outside property. Qualifications : Application(s) available to print from Sunshine Management's website. Individual application or combined applications must make at least $3,250/Mo. One month's worth of recent paystubs required, or 2019's tax records if self employed. And copy of ID ( Co-signers may be added for credit or income, if co-signer fills out application, provides app fee, provides proof of income and copy of ID. Co-signer must agree to be a Lease-holder for at the minimum of one year.Credit: Our Security Deposit 's are based off your credit scoring, below 500 is not considered, 500 and above requires 1 to 2 months deposit but is no a guaranteed approval. Renter Insurance is required, with a minimum of $300K liability and Sunshine Management Corporation added as Additional Insured and NOT just Additional Interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 E 2ND STREET have any available units?
17 E 2ND STREET has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Frederick, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frederick Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 E 2ND STREET have?
Some of 17 E 2ND STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 E 2ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
17 E 2ND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 E 2ND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 17 E 2ND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frederick.
Does 17 E 2ND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 17 E 2ND STREET does offer parking.
Does 17 E 2ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 E 2ND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 E 2ND STREET have a pool?
No, 17 E 2ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 17 E 2ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 17 E 2ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 17 E 2ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 E 2ND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
