17 E 2ND STREET

Sunshine Management Corp is proud to offer this cozy One bedroom, One bath apartment located on the 2nd floor at 17 East Second Street Frederick, MD 21701. This home includes hardwood floors, recently upgraded bathroom, large windows for natural sunlight, new carpet/painted common area hallways, shared gated back yard, and heating/cooking gas included. Property is located less than a block from North Market Street in the heart of Downtown Frederick which includes dining, shopping and entertaining. Street parking ( Resident Permit available for purchase through City of Frederick) Also close to Parking Garage with spaces also available to rent through City of Frederick. 2 blocks to local Laundromat, and minutes from I/270, Rte 15 and I70. - NO PETS OR SMOKING permitted inside or outside property. Qualifications : Application(s) available to print from Sunshine Management's website. Individual application or combined applications must make at least $3,250/Mo. One month's worth of recent paystubs required, or 2019's tax records if self employed. And copy of ID ( Co-signers may be added for credit or income, if co-signer fills out application, provides app fee, provides proof of income and copy of ID. Co-signer must agree to be a Lease-holder for at the minimum of one year.Credit: Our Security Deposit 's are based off your credit scoring, below 500 is not considered, 500 and above requires 1 to 2 months deposit but is no a guaranteed approval. Renter Insurance is required, with a minimum of $300K liability and Sunshine Management Corporation added as Additional Insured and NOT just Additional Interest.