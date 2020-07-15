All apartments in Frederick County
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD

7700 Old Receiver Road · No Longer Available
Location

7700 Old Receiver Road, Frederick County, MD 21702

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
4 bedroom, 2 bath restored farmhouse on 4 acres-partially furnished. Front porch, beautiful setting for relaxing or entertaining. Application including credit report authorization and deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD have any available units?
7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frederick County, MD.
What amenities does 7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD have?
Some of 7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frederick County.
Does 7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD offers parking.
Does 7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD have a pool?
No, 7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
