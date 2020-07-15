7700 Old Receiver Road, Frederick County, MD 21702
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
furnished
4 bedroom, 2 bath restored farmhouse on 4 acres-partially furnished. Front porch, beautiful setting for relaxing or entertaining. Application including credit report authorization and deposit required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD have any available units?
7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frederick County, MD.
What amenities does 7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD have?
Some of 7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7700 OLD RECEIVER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.