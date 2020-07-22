All apartments in Frederick County
7024 Willow Tree Dr S
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

7024 Willow Tree Dr S

7024 Willowtree Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

7024 Willowtree Drive South, Frederick County, MD 21769

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Want to Schedule a Showing? First Complete the New Resident Questionnaire at www.boomtowninc.com - Top of the Home Page- Get Qualified and sign a lease FAST!

LEASING REQUIREMENTS: $61,200 Annual Gross Household Income required with credit scores 600 and above. 12-month lease minimum, longer term leases preferred. No history of Non-Payment judgments or evictions. First months rent and security deposit ($1700) required at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis. For more information call us at 301-979-9009 Ext. 2 or email Apps@boomtowninc.com!

**MIDDLETOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT** Settle into this Charming 3 Bed 1.5 Bath SFH! Split level with GREAT space! Newer carpet in basement with large living room and bedroom. Basement has Utility room w/ Washer & Dryer and storage space! Main level has Beautiful Hardwood Flooring and Updated Kitchen! Features: Granite Counter Tops w/Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, large pantry! Eat-in dining space and great natural light. Updated bathrooms (full on main level in basement). **FENCED IN YARD** on quiet street in family friendly neighborhood! Trash not included. Close to grocery/pharmacy and I-70 access. Pets considered on a case by case basis. To schedule a showing, please complete the New Resident Questionnaire from www.boomtowninc.com

(RLNE5034261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7024 Willow Tree Dr S have any available units?
7024 Willow Tree Dr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frederick County, MD.
What amenities does 7024 Willow Tree Dr S have?
Some of 7024 Willow Tree Dr S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7024 Willow Tree Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
7024 Willow Tree Dr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7024 Willow Tree Dr S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7024 Willow Tree Dr S is pet friendly.
Does 7024 Willow Tree Dr S offer parking?
Yes, 7024 Willow Tree Dr S offers parking.
Does 7024 Willow Tree Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7024 Willow Tree Dr S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7024 Willow Tree Dr S have a pool?
No, 7024 Willow Tree Dr S does not have a pool.
Does 7024 Willow Tree Dr S have accessible units?
No, 7024 Willow Tree Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 7024 Willow Tree Dr S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7024 Willow Tree Dr S has units with dishwashers.
Does 7024 Willow Tree Dr S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7024 Willow Tree Dr S does not have units with air conditioning.
