7024 Willow Tree Dr S

Want to Schedule a Showing? First Complete the New Resident Questionnaire at www.boomtowninc.com - Top of the Home Page- Get Qualified and sign a lease FAST!
LEASING REQUIREMENTS: $61,200 Annual Gross Household Income required with credit scores 600 and above. 12-month lease minimum, longer term leases preferred. No history of Non-Payment judgments or evictions. First months rent and security deposit ($1700) required at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis. For more information call us at 301-979-9009 Ext. 2 or email Apps@boomtowninc.com!
**MIDDLETOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT** Settle into this Charming 3 Bed 1.5 Bath SFH! Split level with GREAT space! Newer carpet in basement with large living room and bedroom. Basement has Utility room w/ Washer & Dryer and storage space! Main level has Beautiful Hardwood Flooring and Updated Kitchen! Features: Granite Counter Tops w/Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, large pantry! Eat-in dining space and great natural light. Updated bathrooms (full on main level in basement). **FENCED IN YARD** on quiet street in family friendly neighborhood! Trash not included. Close to grocery/pharmacy and I-70 access. Pets considered on a case by case basis. To schedule a showing, please complete the New Resident Questionnaire from www.boomtowninc.com
