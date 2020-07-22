7024 Willow Tree Dr S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Want to Schedule a Showing? First Complete the New Resident Questionnaire at www.boomtowninc.com - Top of the Home Page- Get Qualified and sign a lease FAST!



LEASING REQUIREMENTS: $61,200 Annual Gross Household Income required with credit scores 600 and above. 12-month lease minimum, longer term leases preferred. No history of Non-Payment judgments or evictions. First months rent and security deposit ($1700) required at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis. For more information call us at 301-979-9009 Ext. 2 or email Apps@boomtowninc.com!



**MIDDLETOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT** Settle into this Charming 3 Bed 1.5 Bath SFH! Split level with GREAT space! Newer carpet in basement with large living room and bedroom. Basement has Utility room w/ Washer & Dryer and storage space! Main level has Beautiful Hardwood Flooring and Updated Kitchen! Features: Granite Counter Tops w/Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, large pantry! Eat-in dining space and great natural light. Updated bathrooms (full on main level in basement). **FENCED IN YARD** on quiet street in family friendly neighborhood! Trash not included. Close to grocery/pharmacy and I-70 access. Pets considered on a case by case basis. To schedule a showing, please complete the New Resident Questionnaire from www.boomtowninc.com



