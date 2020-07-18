Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Frederick County
Find more places like 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Frederick County, MD
/
4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD
4639 Old Licksville Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4639 Old Licksville Road, Frederick County, MD 21790
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available on 9/1/2020 +/- . Call listing Agent & Owner Brian Jamison for details 301-788-8817. Peaceful setting and Practically a new home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD have any available units?
4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frederick County, MD
.
Is 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frederick County
.
Does 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD offer parking?
No, 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD have a pool?
No, 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Move Cross Country
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Apartments at Wellington Trace
4901 Meridian Way
Frederick, MD 21703
Prospect Hall Apartments
909 Mansion Dr
Frederick, MD 21703
The Residences at the Manor
141 Willowdale Dr
Frederick, MD 21702
Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community
1369 Hampshire Drive
Frederick, MD 21702
Frederick Greenes
1313 Motter Ave
Frederick, MD 21701
Bainbridge Lake Linganore
10255 Sculpin St
New Market, MD 21774
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave
Frederick, MD 21702
Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments
607 Windview Way
Frederick, MD 21703
Similar Pages
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Frederick, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Laurel, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Hagerstown, MD
Boonsboro, MD
Clarksburg, MD
Damascus, MD
Brunswick, MD
Ballenger Creek, MD
Spring Ridge, MD
Middletown, MD
Urbana, MD
Montgomery Village, MD
Olney, MD
Westminster, MD
Purcellville, VA
Redland, MD
Leesburg, VA
Eldersburg, MD
Gettysburg, PA
Aspen Hill, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Hood College
Howard Community College
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America