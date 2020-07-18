All apartments in Frederick County
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD

4639 Old Licksville Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4639 Old Licksville Road, Frederick County, MD 21790

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available on 9/1/2020 +/- . Call listing Agent & Owner Brian Jamison for details 301-788-8817. Peaceful setting and Practically a new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD have any available units?
4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frederick County, MD.
Is 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frederick County.
Does 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD offer parking?
No, 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD have a pool?
No, 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4639 OLD LICKSVILLE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
