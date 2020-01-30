600 FOREST GLEN RD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated gym range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

Exciting And Immaculate! What Better Than A Condo Or Townhome With Urban Lifestyle? A Custom Cape w/Quality Features! Forest Glen Metro Right On The Other Side Of Georgia. Great Practical Floor Plan - Large LR w/Wood Burning FP. Enclosed Sun Room. Updated Kitchen w/Newer Appliances. Large Upper Level Bedrooms. Full Lower Level Finished Laundry Area And Unfinished Workout Gym Area.