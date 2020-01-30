600 FOREST GLEN RD

600 Forest Glen Road, Four Corners, MD 20901 South Four Corners
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
range
Exciting And Immaculate! What Better Than A Condo Or Townhome With Urban Lifestyle? A Custom Cape w/Quality Features! Forest Glen Metro Right On The Other Side Of Georgia. Great Practical Floor Plan - Large LR w/Wood Burning FP. Enclosed Sun Room. Updated Kitchen w/Newer Appliances. Large Upper Level Bedrooms. Full Lower Level Finished Laundry Area And Unfinished Workout Gym Area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
