Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance dog park online portal trash valet

An excellent value in Ft. Washington! River Pointe Apartment Homes offers one, two, three and four bedrooms featuring spacious living rooms and modern kitchens at a great location off Route 210 convenient to National Harbor. At River Pointe you are minutes from popular restaurants, entertainment and boutique shopping as well as quick access onto I-495 to destination points north and south. We also offer short-term leases (2 to 12 months) with electric and gas INCLUDED! Find your place. Home awaits you at River Pointe Apartment Homes.