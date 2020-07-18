8702 Military Post Court

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Single Family Home arranged at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac. The interior is undoubtedly spacious with a very high ceiling and a 2 story living room with grand windows. Located a few blocks from the National Harbor, upscale dining, shopping and the MGM Hotel. Close to all major commuter routes.



This is an open concept design with 4-bedroom and 2.5 updated bathroom home with an alluring hardwood flooring and carpet in the bedrooms. A generous open kitchen and dining room, family room with a gas fireplace. You have ample closet space and a large built-in pantry, deep walk-in closets, large hallways on each floor, and elegant natural light. This community is located in a quiet and serene neighborhood amidst a tranquil setting with no through traffic.



HOA includes trash, recycling, water, sewer and snow removal. Comes with a 2-car garage and driveway and overflow parking in the cul-de-sac.