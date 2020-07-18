8702 Military Post Court

Amenities
Beautiful Single Family Home arranged at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac. The interior is undoubtedly spacious with a very high ceiling and a 2 story living room with grand windows. Located a few blocks from the National Harbor, upscale dining, shopping and the MGM Hotel. Close to all major commuter routes.
This is an open concept design with 4-bedroom and 2.5 updated bathroom home with an alluring hardwood flooring and carpet in the bedrooms. A generous open kitchen and dining room, family room with a gas fireplace. You have ample closet space and a large built-in pantry, deep walk-in closets, large hallways on each floor, and elegant natural light. This community is located in a quiet and serene neighborhood amidst a tranquil setting with no through traffic.
HOA includes trash, recycling, water, sewer and snow removal. Comes with a 2-car garage and driveway and overflow parking in the cul-de-sac.