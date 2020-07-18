All apartments in Fort Washington
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:31 PM

8702 Military Post Court

8702 Military Post Court · (703) 981-4222
Location

8702 Military Post Court, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4020 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Single Family Home arranged at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac. The interior is undoubtedly spacious with a very high ceiling and a 2 story living room with grand windows. Located a few blocks from the National Harbor, upscale dining, shopping and the MGM Hotel. Close to all major commuter routes.

This is an open concept design with 4-bedroom and 2.5 updated bathroom home with an alluring hardwood flooring and carpet in the bedrooms. A generous open kitchen and dining room, family room with a gas fireplace. You have ample closet space and a large built-in pantry, deep walk-in closets, large hallways on each floor, and elegant natural light. This community is located in a quiet and serene neighborhood amidst a tranquil setting with no through traffic.

HOA includes trash, recycling, water, sewer and snow removal. Comes with a 2-car garage and driveway and overflow parking in the cul-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8702 Military Post Court have any available units?
8702 Military Post Court has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8702 Military Post Court have?
Some of 8702 Military Post Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8702 Military Post Court currently offering any rent specials?
8702 Military Post Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8702 Military Post Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8702 Military Post Court is pet friendly.
Does 8702 Military Post Court offer parking?
Yes, 8702 Military Post Court offers parking.
Does 8702 Military Post Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8702 Military Post Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8702 Military Post Court have a pool?
No, 8702 Military Post Court does not have a pool.
Does 8702 Military Post Court have accessible units?
No, 8702 Military Post Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8702 Military Post Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8702 Military Post Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8702 Military Post Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8702 Military Post Court has units with air conditioning.
