Fort Washington, MD
521 KERBY PARKWAY
Last updated October 17 2019 at 7:24 PM

521 KERBY PARKWAY

521 Kerby Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

521 Kerby Parkway, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great End Unit Garage Townhome now available. Loads of light, Gleaming hardwoods,Granite tops, New Stainless Steel Appliances and a Huge Deck. Lower level with walkout and a Fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 KERBY PARKWAY have any available units?
521 KERBY PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
What amenities does 521 KERBY PARKWAY have?
Some of 521 KERBY PARKWAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 KERBY PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
521 KERBY PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 KERBY PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 521 KERBY PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Washington.
Does 521 KERBY PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 521 KERBY PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 521 KERBY PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 KERBY PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 KERBY PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 521 KERBY PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 521 KERBY PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 521 KERBY PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 521 KERBY PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 KERBY PARKWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 KERBY PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 KERBY PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.

