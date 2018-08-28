Rent Calculator
509 KERBY HILL ROAD
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:02 AM
509 KERBY HILL ROAD
509 Kerby Hill Road
No Longer Available
Location
509 Kerby Hill Road, Fort Washington, MD 20744
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
READY TO MOVE IN. $2300 DEPOSIT, $500 PET DEPOSIT$100 APPLICATION FEE, $75 DEDUCTIBLE FOR ANY REPAIRSCOMBO IS IN LISTING COMBO LOCATION
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
100
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 509 KERBY HILL ROAD have any available units?
509 KERBY HILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Washington, MD
.
Is 509 KERBY HILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
509 KERBY HILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 KERBY HILL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 KERBY HILL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 509 KERBY HILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 509 KERBY HILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 509 KERBY HILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 KERBY HILL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 KERBY HILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 509 KERBY HILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 509 KERBY HILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 509 KERBY HILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 509 KERBY HILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 KERBY HILL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 KERBY HILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 KERBY HILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
