1906 TAYLOR AVENUE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous recently renovated 3 Level Single Family Home w/ 3 Bedrooms in Fort Washington. This lovely home is located in the Forest Knolls neighborhood of Fort Washington. 3 bedrooms with a master bedroom including a walk in closet fit for a king. Top end kitchen with granite counter tops and upgraded appliances. Gorgeous hardwood floors through out. Available immediately!