Gorgeous recently renovated 3 Level Single Family Home w/ 3 Bedrooms in Fort Washington. This lovely home is located in the Forest Knolls neighborhood of Fort Washington. 3 bedrooms with a master bedroom including a walk in closet fit for a king. Top end kitchen with granite counter tops and upgraded appliances. Gorgeous hardwood floors through out. Available immediately!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1906 TAYLOR AVENUE have any available units?
1906 TAYLOR AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
What amenities does 1906 TAYLOR AVENUE have?
Some of 1906 TAYLOR AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 TAYLOR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1906 TAYLOR AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.