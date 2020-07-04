All apartments in Fort Washington
1906 TAYLOR AVENUE

1906 Taylor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1906 Taylor Avenue, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous recently renovated 3 Level Single Family Home w/ 3 Bedrooms in Fort Washington. This lovely home is located in the Forest Knolls neighborhood of Fort Washington. 3 bedrooms with a master bedroom including a walk in closet fit for a king. Top end kitchen with granite counter tops and upgraded appliances. Gorgeous hardwood floors through out. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 TAYLOR AVENUE have any available units?
1906 TAYLOR AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
What amenities does 1906 TAYLOR AVENUE have?
Some of 1906 TAYLOR AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 TAYLOR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1906 TAYLOR AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 TAYLOR AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1906 TAYLOR AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Washington.
Does 1906 TAYLOR AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1906 TAYLOR AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1906 TAYLOR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 TAYLOR AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 TAYLOR AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1906 TAYLOR AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1906 TAYLOR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1906 TAYLOR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 TAYLOR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 TAYLOR AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 TAYLOR AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 TAYLOR AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

