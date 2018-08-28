You get the deck, use of patio furniture, numerous amenities...There is parking in the front of the house, located close to MGM Casino, Tanger Outlet, nearby shopping center. Freeways, 295, 495, 95 within 5 minutes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1609 Skipjack Dr have any available units?
1609 Skipjack Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
Is 1609 Skipjack Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Skipjack Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.