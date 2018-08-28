All apartments in Fort Washington
Find more places like 1609 Skipjack Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Washington, MD
/
1609 Skipjack Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1609 Skipjack Dr

1609 Skipjack Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Washington
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1609 Skipjack Drive, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
You get the deck, use of patio furniture, numerous amenities...There is parking in the front of the house, located close to MGM Casino, Tanger Outlet, nearby shopping center. Freeways, 295, 495, 95 within 5 minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Skipjack Dr have any available units?
1609 Skipjack Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
Is 1609 Skipjack Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Skipjack Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Skipjack Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1609 Skipjack Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Washington.
Does 1609 Skipjack Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Skipjack Dr does offer parking.
Does 1609 Skipjack Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Skipjack Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Skipjack Dr have a pool?
No, 1609 Skipjack Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Skipjack Dr have accessible units?
No, 1609 Skipjack Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Skipjack Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 Skipjack Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 Skipjack Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1609 Skipjack Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8340 Indian Head Hwy
Fort Washington, MD 20744
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd
Fort Washington, MD 20744

Similar Pages

Fort Washington 1 BedroomsFort Washington 2 Bedrooms
Fort Washington Apartments with ParkingFort Washington Apartments with Pool
Fort Washington Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MD
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VAOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VA
Langley Park, MDSouth Laurel, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University