Home
/
Fort Washington, MD
/
13310 REID LANE
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:04 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13310 REID LANE
13310 Reid Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
13310 Reid Lane, Fort Washington, MD 20744
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Brand new roof and ready for a new family, newer kitchen and bathrooms. Better hurry, this one won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13310 REID LANE have any available units?
13310 REID LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Washington, MD
.
Is 13310 REID LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13310 REID LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13310 REID LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13310 REID LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Washington
.
Does 13310 REID LANE offer parking?
No, 13310 REID LANE does not offer parking.
Does 13310 REID LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13310 REID LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13310 REID LANE have a pool?
No, 13310 REID LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13310 REID LANE have accessible units?
No, 13310 REID LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13310 REID LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13310 REID LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13310 REID LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13310 REID LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
