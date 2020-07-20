All apartments in Fort Washington
12804 ASBURY DRIVE
12804 ASBURY DRIVE

12804 Asbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12804 Asbury Drive, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
great property in excellent condition. well maintained and move in ready. featurs first floor family room and sun room. a must see. listing also for sale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12804 ASBURY DRIVE have any available units?
12804 ASBURY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
Is 12804 ASBURY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12804 ASBURY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12804 ASBURY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12804 ASBURY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Washington.
Does 12804 ASBURY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12804 ASBURY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12804 ASBURY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12804 ASBURY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12804 ASBURY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12804 ASBURY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12804 ASBURY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12804 ASBURY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12804 ASBURY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12804 ASBURY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12804 ASBURY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12804 ASBURY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
