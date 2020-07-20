Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Washington
Find more places like 12804 ASBURY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Washington, MD
/
12804 ASBURY DRIVE
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:37 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12804 ASBURY DRIVE
12804 Asbury Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Washington
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
12804 Asbury Drive, Fort Washington, MD 20744
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
great property in excellent condition. well maintained and move in ready. featurs first floor family room and sun room. a must see. listing also for sale
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12804 ASBURY DRIVE have any available units?
12804 ASBURY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Washington, MD
.
Is 12804 ASBURY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12804 ASBURY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12804 ASBURY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12804 ASBURY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Washington
.
Does 12804 ASBURY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12804 ASBURY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12804 ASBURY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12804 ASBURY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12804 ASBURY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12804 ASBURY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12804 ASBURY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12804 ASBURY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12804 ASBURY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12804 ASBURY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12804 ASBURY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12804 ASBURY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
