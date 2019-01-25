All apartments in Fort Washington
12312 Dendron Pl
12312 Dendron Pl

12312 Dendron Place · No Longer Available
Location

12312 Dendron Place, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Stunning 5 BR 2.5 BA 3 LVL SFH w/ 2 car garage in a cul-de-sac in Fort Washington! *Hardwood Floors *Modern kitchen w/ SS appliances, breakfast nook & ample cabinet space *Formal DR *Fenced-in landscaped backyard *Sun-soaked Living Room *Family Room w/ wood burning fireplace *BRs w/ generous closet space & ample natural light *Renovated MBA *Minutes from MGM National Harbor & DC *Available NOW!

Interior Features
Amenities: Bathroom(s) - Ceramic Tile, Countertop(s) - Granite, Master Bedroom - Full Bathroom, Shades / Blinds, Wood Floors
Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Icemaker, Microwave, Oven - Single, Range Hood, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer
Attic: No
Basement: y
Basement Entrance: Inside Access
Basement Type: Fully Finished
Half Baths: 1
Cooling: Central Air Conditioning
Cooling Fuel: Natural Gas
Dining Room Flooring: Hardwood
Dining Room Level: Main
Dining/Kitchen Description: Gourmet, Kit-Island, Breakfast nook, Sep Dining Rm
Family Room Fire Place Type: Wood Burning
Family Room Flooring: Ceramic Tile
Family Room Level: Lower 1
Fifth Bedroom Flooring: Hardwood
Fifth Bedroom Level: Lower 1
Fireplaces: 1
First Bedroom Flooring: Hardwood
First Bedroom Level: Upper 1
Fourth Bedroom Flooring: Hardwood
Fourth Bedroom Level: Upper 1
Handicap: None
Heating: Central
Heating Fuel: Natural Gas
Hot Water: Natural Gas
Interior Features: Floor Plan-Traditional
Kitchen Flooring: Ceramic Tile
Kitchen Level: Main

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12312 Dendron Pl have any available units?
12312 Dendron Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
What amenities does 12312 Dendron Pl have?
Some of 12312 Dendron Pl's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12312 Dendron Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12312 Dendron Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12312 Dendron Pl pet-friendly?
No, 12312 Dendron Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Washington.
Does 12312 Dendron Pl offer parking?
Yes, 12312 Dendron Pl does offer parking.
Does 12312 Dendron Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12312 Dendron Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12312 Dendron Pl have a pool?
No, 12312 Dendron Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12312 Dendron Pl have accessible units?
Yes, 12312 Dendron Pl has accessible units.
Does 12312 Dendron Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12312 Dendron Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 12312 Dendron Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12312 Dendron Pl has units with air conditioning.
