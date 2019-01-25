12312 Dendron Pl

Amenities
Stunning 5 BR 2.5 BA 3 LVL SFH w/ 2 car garage in a cul-de-sac in Fort Washington! *Hardwood Floors *Modern kitchen w/ SS appliances, breakfast nook & ample cabinet space *Formal DR *Fenced-in landscaped backyard *Sun-soaked Living Room *Family Room w/ wood burning fireplace *BRs w/ generous closet space & ample natural light *Renovated MBA *Minutes from MGM National Harbor & DC *Available NOW!
Interior Features
Amenities: Bathroom(s) - Ceramic Tile, Countertop(s) - Granite, Master Bedroom - Full Bathroom, Shades / Blinds, Wood Floors
Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Icemaker, Microwave, Oven - Single, Range Hood, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer
Attic: No
Basement: y
Basement Entrance: Inside Access
Basement Type: Fully Finished
Half Baths: 1
Cooling: Central Air Conditioning
Cooling Fuel: Natural Gas
Dining Room Flooring: Hardwood
Dining Room Level: Main
Dining/Kitchen Description: Gourmet, Kit-Island, Breakfast nook, Sep Dining Rm
Family Room Fire Place Type: Wood Burning
Family Room Flooring: Ceramic Tile
Family Room Level: Lower 1
Fifth Bedroom Flooring: Hardwood
Fifth Bedroom Level: Lower 1
Fireplaces: 1
First Bedroom Flooring: Hardwood
First Bedroom Level: Upper 1
Fourth Bedroom Flooring: Hardwood
Fourth Bedroom Level: Upper 1
Handicap: None
Heating: Central
Heating Fuel: Natural Gas
Hot Water: Natural Gas
Interior Features: Floor Plan-Traditional
Kitchen Flooring: Ceramic Tile
Kitchen Level: Main