Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

All NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ALL BEDROOMS, A clean/ready to move in townhome, 2016 built, 2600sqft townhome w/ 2 car garages NVR home in Parkside in Hanover. 3bed w/ all NEW HWD FLOORS/3.5bath/finished basement. Gourmet kitchen gas cooktop, all SS appliances, Rent include use of clubhouse & community amenities. Easy access to Fort Meade, Baltimore, and Washington( 295, Marc station, I-95). Credit score of 680+, 2most recent paystubs reqired.**Available 7/3/20** Pet case by case