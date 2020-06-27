All apartments in Forestville
Find more places like 8006 Carmel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forestville, MD
/
8006 Carmel Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 11:57 PM

8006 Carmel Drive

8006 Carmel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forestville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8006 Carmel Drive, Forestville, MD 20747

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bigger than it looks, this 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home is a must see. Check out the beautiful kitchen and bathroom updates. The huge yard is perfect for your late summer BBQs.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8006 Carmel Drive have any available units?
8006 Carmel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forestville, MD.
Is 8006 Carmel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8006 Carmel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8006 Carmel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8006 Carmel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8006 Carmel Drive offer parking?
No, 8006 Carmel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8006 Carmel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8006 Carmel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8006 Carmel Drive have a pool?
No, 8006 Carmel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8006 Carmel Drive have accessible units?
No, 8006 Carmel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8006 Carmel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8006 Carmel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8006 Carmel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8006 Carmel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave
Forestville, MD 20747
Dunhill South Apartments
5815 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
The District at Forestville
2723 Lorring Dr
Forestville, MD 20747

Similar Pages

Forestville 1 BedroomsForestville 2 Bedrooms
Forestville Apartments with BalconyForestville Apartments with Parking
Forestville Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VANew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University