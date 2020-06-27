8006 Carmel Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bigger than it looks, this 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home is a must see. Check out the beautiful kitchen and bathroom updates. The huge yard is perfect for your late summer BBQs.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.