7306 Leona St
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

7306 Leona St

7306 Leona Street · No Longer Available
Location

7306 Leona Street, Forestville, MD 20747

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom/1 bath fully renovated house- District Heights - 3 bedroom/1 bath fully renovated house
Large Yard
washer/dryer
driveway parking
2 year lease minimum
No pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5598626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7306 Leona St have any available units?
7306 Leona St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forestville, MD.
Is 7306 Leona St currently offering any rent specials?
7306 Leona St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7306 Leona St pet-friendly?
No, 7306 Leona St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forestville.
Does 7306 Leona St offer parking?
Yes, 7306 Leona St offers parking.
Does 7306 Leona St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7306 Leona St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7306 Leona St have a pool?
No, 7306 Leona St does not have a pool.
Does 7306 Leona St have accessible units?
No, 7306 Leona St does not have accessible units.
Does 7306 Leona St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7306 Leona St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7306 Leona St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7306 Leona St does not have units with air conditioning.

