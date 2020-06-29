Rent Calculator
Home
/
Forestville, MD
/
7306 Leona St
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7306 Leona St
7306 Leona Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7306 Leona Street, Forestville, MD 20747
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom/1 bath fully renovated house- District Heights - 3 bedroom/1 bath fully renovated house
Large Yard
washer/dryer
driveway parking
2 year lease minimum
No pets
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5598626)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7306 Leona St have any available units?
7306 Leona St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forestville, MD
.
Is 7306 Leona St currently offering any rent specials?
7306 Leona St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7306 Leona St pet-friendly?
No, 7306 Leona St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forestville
.
Does 7306 Leona St offer parking?
Yes, 7306 Leona St offers parking.
Does 7306 Leona St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7306 Leona St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7306 Leona St have a pool?
No, 7306 Leona St does not have a pool.
Does 7306 Leona St have accessible units?
No, 7306 Leona St does not have accessible units.
Does 7306 Leona St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7306 Leona St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7306 Leona St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7306 Leona St does not have units with air conditioning.
