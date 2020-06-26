Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Forestville
Find more places like 7248 Donnell Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Forestville, MD
/
7248 Donnell Pl
Last updated June 16 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7248 Donnell Pl
7248 Donnell Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forestville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
7248 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD 20747
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled Nice Unit in a Nice Community. Great Location, Minutes to DC. Corner Unit in Top Floor. Great View with Extra Size Deck. Ready to Move In Immediately. Voucher welcome as well !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7248 Donnell Pl have any available units?
7248 Donnell Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forestville, MD
.
What amenities does 7248 Donnell Pl have?
Some of 7248 Donnell Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7248 Donnell Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7248 Donnell Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7248 Donnell Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7248 Donnell Pl is pet friendly.
Does 7248 Donnell Pl offer parking?
No, 7248 Donnell Pl does not offer parking.
Does 7248 Donnell Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7248 Donnell Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7248 Donnell Pl have a pool?
No, 7248 Donnell Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7248 Donnell Pl have accessible units?
No, 7248 Donnell Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7248 Donnell Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7248 Donnell Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 7248 Donnell Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7248 Donnell Pl has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Dunhill South Apartments
5815 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
The District at Forestville
2723 Lorring Dr
Forestville, MD 20747
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave
Forestville, MD 20747
Similar Pages
Forestville 1 Bedrooms
Forestville 2 Bedrooms
Forestville Apartments with Balcony
Forestville Apartments with Parking
Forestville Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Severn, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
New Carrollton, MD
White Oak, MD
Idylwood, VA
Olney, MD
Huntington, VA
Beltsville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MD
East Riverdale, MD
Groveton, VA
Fairland, MD
Temple Hills, MD
Walker Mill, MD
Chevy Chase, MD
Largo, MD
Bladensburg, MD
Capitol Heights, MD
Glassmanor, MD
Seabrook, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Howard Community College
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Prince George's Community College
Marymount University