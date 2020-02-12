One bedroom condo with large patio. ceiling fan, new vinyl flooring and freshly painted. Close to major routes, shopping and public transportation. Ready for immediate occupancy. Community pool and playgrounds. Vouchers welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7149 DONNELL PLACE have any available units?
7149 DONNELL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forestville, MD.
What amenities does 7149 DONNELL PLACE have?
Some of 7149 DONNELL PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7149 DONNELL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7149 DONNELL PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.