Forestville, MD
7149 DONNELL PLACE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:35 PM

7149 DONNELL PLACE

7149 Donnell Place · No Longer Available
Location

7149 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD 20747

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
One bedroom condo with large patio. ceiling fan, new vinyl flooring and freshly painted. Close to major routes, shopping and public transportation. Ready for immediate occupancy. Community pool and playgrounds. Vouchers welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7149 DONNELL PLACE have any available units?
7149 DONNELL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forestville, MD.
What amenities does 7149 DONNELL PLACE have?
Some of 7149 DONNELL PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7149 DONNELL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7149 DONNELL PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7149 DONNELL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7149 DONNELL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forestville.
Does 7149 DONNELL PLACE offer parking?
No, 7149 DONNELL PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 7149 DONNELL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7149 DONNELL PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7149 DONNELL PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 7149 DONNELL PLACE has a pool.
Does 7149 DONNELL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7149 DONNELL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7149 DONNELL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7149 DONNELL PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7149 DONNELL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7149 DONNELL PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
