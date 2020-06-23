All apartments in Forestville
Find more places like 2806 PHELPS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forestville, MD
/
2806 PHELPS AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2806 PHELPS AVENUE

2806 Phelps Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forestville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2806 Phelps Avenue, Forestville, MD 20747

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated 2 bedroom detached house on a huge lot, with fresh paint, a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, new bathroom, new flooring. Shows very well! Ready for you to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 PHELPS AVENUE have any available units?
2806 PHELPS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forestville, MD.
Is 2806 PHELPS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2806 PHELPS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 PHELPS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2806 PHELPS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forestville.
Does 2806 PHELPS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2806 PHELPS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2806 PHELPS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2806 PHELPS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 PHELPS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2806 PHELPS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2806 PHELPS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2806 PHELPS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 PHELPS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2806 PHELPS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2806 PHELPS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2806 PHELPS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave
Forestville, MD 20747
The District at Forestville
2723 Lorring Dr
Forestville, MD 20747
Dunhill South Apartments
5815 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747

Similar Pages

Forestville 1 BedroomsForestville 2 Bedrooms
Forestville Apartments with BalconyForestville Apartments with Parking
Forestville Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VANew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University