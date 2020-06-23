Renovated 2 bedroom detached house on a huge lot, with fresh paint, a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, new bathroom, new flooring. Shows very well! Ready for you to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2806 PHELPS AVENUE have any available units?
2806 PHELPS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forestville, MD.
Is 2806 PHELPS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2806 PHELPS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.