Forest Heights, MD
115 CREE DRIVE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 2:07 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
115 CREE DRIVE
115 Cree Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
115 Cree Drive, Forest Heights, MD 20745
Forest Heights
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Two levels single-family home detached with one car garage. Minutes to the harbor, MGM and short drive to Old town Alexandria and Downtown DC.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 CREE DRIVE have any available units?
115 CREE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forest Heights, MD
.
Is 115 CREE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
115 CREE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 CREE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 115 CREE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forest Heights
.
Does 115 CREE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 115 CREE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 115 CREE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 CREE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 CREE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 115 CREE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 115 CREE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 115 CREE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 115 CREE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 CREE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 CREE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 CREE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
