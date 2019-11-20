All apartments in Forest Glen
Find more places like 9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Glen, MD
/
9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE

9700 Admiralty Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forest Glen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9700 Admiralty Drive, Forest Glen, MD 20910

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available immediately. Very well maintained rambler. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Separate dinning room. Spacious family room. Hardwood floors. Finished basement with half bath.Fenced back yard. Walking distance to Glenmont Metro Station. Excellent location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE have any available units?
9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Glen, MD.
What amenities does 9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE have?
Some of 9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Glen.
Does 9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest Glen 1 BedroomsForest Glen 2 Bedrooms
Forest Glen 3 BedroomsForest Glen Apartments with Balcony
Forest Glen Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VA
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Damascus, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MDLowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia