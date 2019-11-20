Available immediately. Very well maintained rambler. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Separate dinning room. Spacious family room. Hardwood floors. Finished basement with half bath.Fenced back yard. Walking distance to Glenmont Metro Station. Excellent location
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE have any available units?
9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE have?
Some of 9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9700 ADMIRALTY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.