103 Ferndale Rd Apt A

Spacious 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment in Glen Burnie! Walk into your sunroom for some great natural light as you enter your huge living room with laminate flooring and dining space! Your functional kitchen has some updated appliances, ample counter/cabinet space, a gas stovetop and a dishwasher! The two bedrooms are spacious with closet space and a nice bathroom!



Private Laundry Onsite and off street parking makes this apartment a must see!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



