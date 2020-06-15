All apartments in Ferndale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

103 Ferndale Rd Apt A

103 Ferndale Road · (240) 224-8220
Location

103 Ferndale Road, Ferndale, MD 21061
Ferndale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1395 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment in Glen Burnie! Walk into your sunroom for some great natural light as you enter your huge living room with laminate flooring and dining space! Your functional kitchen has some updated appliances, ample counter/cabinet space, a gas stovetop and a dishwasher! The two bedrooms are spacious with closet space and a nice bathroom!

Private Laundry Onsite and off street parking makes this apartment a must see!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5805748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Ferndale Rd Apt A have any available units?
103 Ferndale Rd Apt A has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Ferndale Rd Apt A have?
Some of 103 Ferndale Rd Apt A's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Ferndale Rd Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
103 Ferndale Rd Apt A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Ferndale Rd Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 103 Ferndale Rd Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ferndale.
Does 103 Ferndale Rd Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 103 Ferndale Rd Apt A does offer parking.
Does 103 Ferndale Rd Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Ferndale Rd Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Ferndale Rd Apt A have a pool?
No, 103 Ferndale Rd Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 103 Ferndale Rd Apt A have accessible units?
No, 103 Ferndale Rd Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Ferndale Rd Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Ferndale Rd Apt A has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Ferndale Rd Apt A have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Ferndale Rd Apt A does not have units with air conditioning.
