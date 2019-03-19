All apartments in Fallston
Find more places like 801 Monte Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fallston, MD
/
801 Monte Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

801 Monte Avenue

801 Monte Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

801 Monte Avenue, Fallston, MD 21047

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Located on private, picturesque multi-acre lot, this 2 possibly 3 bedroom/2bath single family home offers tons of space in unique log cabin home. Custom wood work throughout and interior barn doors give home character. Home features office space, partially finished basement with bar, washer and dryer stay, separate sitting area and office located on the property for additional space. Pets welcome with owner approval and deposit. Portion of lot is fenced in. Enjoy peaceful living yet easy access to major highways and shopping centers. A+ schools. Option available to rent partially furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Monte Avenue have any available units?
801 Monte Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fallston, MD.
Is 801 Monte Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
801 Monte Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Monte Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Monte Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 801 Monte Avenue offer parking?
No, 801 Monte Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 801 Monte Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Monte Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Monte Avenue have a pool?
No, 801 Monte Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 801 Monte Avenue have accessible units?
No, 801 Monte Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Monte Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Monte Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Monte Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Monte Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MDOdenton, MD
Dundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDBel Air North, MDBel Air, MDEdgewood, MDJoppatowne, MDPerry Hall, MDTimonium, MD
Carney, MDWhite Marsh, MDParkville, MDLutherville, MDOverlea, MDRossville, MDRiverside, MDMays Chapel, MDRosedale, MDMiddle River, MDPerryman, MDAberdeen, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community College