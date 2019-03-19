801 Monte Avenue

Amenities

Located on private, picturesque multi-acre lot, this 2 possibly 3 bedroom/2bath single family home offers tons of space in unique log cabin home. Custom wood work throughout and interior barn doors give home character. Home features office space, partially finished basement with bar, washer and dryer stay, separate sitting area and office located on the property for additional space. Pets welcome with owner approval and deposit. Portion of lot is fenced in. Enjoy peaceful living yet easy access to major highways and shopping centers. A+ schools. Option available to rent partially furnished.