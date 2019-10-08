All apartments in Fallston
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM

2124 FALLSTON ROAD

2124 Fallston Road · No Longer Available
Location

2124 Fallston Road, Fallston, MD 21047

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fallston! 3 acres of Country living without the work. 2 bedrooms, 1-1/2 bath rancher. Freshly painted, new carpet. Sellers take care of mowing. unfinished basement with walk-out stairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 FALLSTON ROAD have any available units?
2124 FALLSTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fallston, MD.
What amenities does 2124 FALLSTON ROAD have?
Some of 2124 FALLSTON ROAD's amenities include parking, ceiling fan, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 FALLSTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2124 FALLSTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 FALLSTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2124 FALLSTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fallston.
Does 2124 FALLSTON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2124 FALLSTON ROAD offers parking.
Does 2124 FALLSTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2124 FALLSTON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 FALLSTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 2124 FALLSTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2124 FALLSTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2124 FALLSTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 FALLSTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2124 FALLSTON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2124 FALLSTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2124 FALLSTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

