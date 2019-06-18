1330 CYDONIA RD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful rental in a quiet neighborhood!renovations will be completed prior to move in. Just remodeled split level offers ample space. Enjoy this property with it's secluded backyard which would be great for your pets. Apply today!