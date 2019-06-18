All apartments in Fallston
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:26 PM

1330 CYDONIA RD

1330 Cydonia Road · No Longer Available
Location

1330 Cydonia Road, Fallston, MD 21047

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful rental in a quiet neighborhood!renovations will be completed prior to move in. Just remodeled split level offers ample space. Enjoy this property with it's secluded backyard which would be great for your pets. Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 CYDONIA RD have any available units?
1330 CYDONIA RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fallston, MD.
What amenities does 1330 CYDONIA RD have?
Some of 1330 CYDONIA RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 CYDONIA RD currently offering any rent specials?
1330 CYDONIA RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 CYDONIA RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1330 CYDONIA RD is pet friendly.
Does 1330 CYDONIA RD offer parking?
Yes, 1330 CYDONIA RD offers parking.
Does 1330 CYDONIA RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 CYDONIA RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 CYDONIA RD have a pool?
No, 1330 CYDONIA RD does not have a pool.
Does 1330 CYDONIA RD have accessible units?
No, 1330 CYDONIA RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 CYDONIA RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 CYDONIA RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1330 CYDONIA RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1330 CYDONIA RD does not have units with air conditioning.
