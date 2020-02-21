Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fairwood
Find more places like 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fairwood, MD
/
4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE
4208 Plummers Promise Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4208 Plummers Promise Drive, Fairwood, MD 20720
Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BASEMENT ONLY APT. 3 BEDROOMS 1 FULL BATH .VERY NICE LOCATION CLAUSE TO EVERYTHING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE have any available units?
4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairwood, MD
.
Is 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairwood
.
Does 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Fairwood Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Annapolis, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Bowie, MD
Mitchellville, MD
Glenn Dale, MD
Seabrook, MD
Lanham, MD
Lake Arbor, MD
Crofton, MD
Kettering, MD
Glenarden, MD
Brock Hall, MD
Largo, MD
Summerfield, MD
Landover, MD
Greenbelt, MD
South Laurel, MD
New Carrollton, MD
Westphalia, MD
Forestville, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Howard Community College
Johns Hopkins University