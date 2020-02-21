All apartments in Fairwood
Find more places like 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairwood, MD
/
4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE

4208 Plummers Promise Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4208 Plummers Promise Drive, Fairwood, MD 20720

Amenities

microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BASEMENT ONLY APT. 3 BEDROOMS 1 FULL BATH .VERY NICE LOCATION CLAUSE TO EVERYTHING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE have any available units?
4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, MD.
Is 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairwood.
Does 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4208 PLUMMERS PROMISE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairwood Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDBowie, MDMitchellville, MDGlenn Dale, MDSeabrook, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MD
Crofton, MDKettering, MDGlenarden, MDBrock Hall, MDLargo, MDSummerfield, MDLandover, MDGreenbelt, MDSouth Laurel, MDNew Carrollton, MDWestphalia, MDForestville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University