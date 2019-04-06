Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fairwood
Find more places like 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fairwood, MD
/
12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:13 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58
12723 Exchange Row
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12723 Exchange Row, Fairwood, MD 20720
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Make this lovely townhome in Fairwood area your new home. Nice layout, lots of bedrooms, bathrooms and garage. Convenient to 495, 50, 193 and 450. Hurry before it is taken.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 have any available units?
12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairwood, MD
.
Is 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 currently offering any rent specials?
12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 pet-friendly?
No, 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairwood
.
Does 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 offer parking?
Yes, 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 offers parking.
Does 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 have a pool?
No, 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 does not have a pool.
Does 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 have accessible units?
No, 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 does not have accessible units.
Does 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Fairwood Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Annapolis, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Bowie, MD
Mitchellville, MD
Glenn Dale, MD
Seabrook, MD
Lanham, MD
Lake Arbor, MD
Crofton, MD
Kettering, MD
Glenarden, MD
Brock Hall, MD
Largo, MD
Summerfield, MD
Landover, MD
Greenbelt, MD
South Laurel, MD
New Carrollton, MD
Westphalia, MD
Forestville, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Howard Community College
Johns Hopkins University