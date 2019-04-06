All apartments in Fairwood
Find more places like 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairwood, MD
/
12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:13 PM

12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58

12723 Exchange Row · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12723 Exchange Row, Fairwood, MD 20720

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Make this lovely townhome in Fairwood area your new home. Nice layout, lots of bedrooms, bathrooms and garage. Convenient to 495, 50, 193 and 450. Hurry before it is taken.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 have any available units?
12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, MD.
Is 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 currently offering any rent specials?
12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 pet-friendly?
No, 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairwood.
Does 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 offer parking?
Yes, 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 offers parking.
Does 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 have a pool?
No, 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 does not have a pool.
Does 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 have accessible units?
No, 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 does not have accessible units.
Does 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12723 EXCHANGE ROW #58 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairwood Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDBowie, MDMitchellville, MDGlenn Dale, MDSeabrook, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MD
Crofton, MDKettering, MDGlenarden, MDBrock Hall, MDLargo, MDSummerfield, MDLandover, MDGreenbelt, MDSouth Laurel, MDNew Carrollton, MDWestphalia, MDForestville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University